GBI, Echols Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Lake Park woman involved in human trafficking

The investigation revealed that a minor was a victim of human trafficking for labor servitude.
By Ty Grant and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Echols Co. Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) are investigating an alleged case of human trafficking involving a Lake Park woman.

After a joint investigation involving the ECSO and the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, Genara Juan-Ramos,30, has been arrested and charged with two counts of 1st degree cruelty to children and one count of human trafficking, according to the GBI.

On Feb. 8, 2023, the ECSO requested GBI’s HEAT Unit assist with a human trafficking case involving a minor. The investigation revealed that the minor was a victim of human trafficking for labor servitude.

The offender was the victim’s aunt, Genara Juan-Ramos and after entering the U.S., the minor victim was forced to work in produce fields.

According to the GBI, Juan-Ramos was also physically abusive to the minor victim and the victim eventually ran away and sought help from law enforcement.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Echols County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 559-5603 or the GBI’s HEAT Unit at (404) 270-8846.

All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-(866)-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

