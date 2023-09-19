Hurricane Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cook Co.

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Cook County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

DRC’s are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

Cook County Disaster Recovery Center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at:

Cook County Extension Services 206 E. Ninth St. Adel, GA 31620



Lowndes County Disaster Recovery Center operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Lowndes County Civic Center 2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601



The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.

Some of the services offered at a DRC include:

Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), other state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the DRC to assist survivors.

