Rattlers look to play complete game vs Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

It’s no doubt a phrase you’ve probably heard a couple times in your life. It’s also a great object lesson for Willie Simmons as his Florida A&M Rattlers get set to host Alabama State this weekend.

Saturday saw FAMU advance to 2-1, overcoming a slow start to beat DII power West Florida 31-10 on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. That slow start however was a point of emphasis for Simmons during his Monday media availability, drawing parallels from last year’s contest against ASU in Montgomery where despite statistically dominating the contest, the Rattlers would rely on a blocked field goal return for a touchdown as time expired to escape with a 21-14 victory over their SWAC East foe.

“Because we were more talented than them we ended up winning a close game,” remembered Simmons of last season’s contest against the Hornets. “That goes to my point that if we don’t play the game the right way we’ll have more of those games than we need to. The talent gap is great enough to where we shouldn’t be in games that come down to the last play.”

