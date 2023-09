TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Experience Asia Festival is returning to Tallahassee.

The family-friendly festival celebrates the diversity of Asian and Asian Pacific cultures through performance, cuisine, crafts, and more.

The event is Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee.

Admission is free.

