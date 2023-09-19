Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Wild Adventures to offer free admission weekend to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

The free admission weekend will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.
The free admission weekend will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures is offering a bit of a break from the recovery effort after Hurricane Idalia by offering free admission to the park.

Those who qualify for free admission on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, include first responders, utility service workers and anyone who lives in a Georgia and Florida county eligible to receive Hurricane Idalia public assistance from FEMA, per a release from the time park.

First responders and workers can bring a payslip or work identification for free admission. Residents of counties affected will need to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

“Hurricane Idalia had a significant impact on our community and was devastating for many Florida and Georgia families. This weekend, we want to offer those families an opportunity to get away from the aftermath of the storm and create some positive memories with each other,” Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing for Wild Adventures, said.

For a list of counties that are included in the free admission and more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate killing of man inside Tallahassee apartment
Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Tallahassee Police on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting at the Time Saver convenience...
Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander