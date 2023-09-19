Wild Adventures to offer free admission weekend to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures is offering a bit of a break from the recovery effort after Hurricane Idalia by offering free admission to the park.

Those who qualify for free admission on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, include first responders, utility service workers and anyone who lives in a Georgia and Florida county eligible to receive Hurricane Idalia public assistance from FEMA, per a release from the time park.

First responders and workers can bring a payslip or work identification for free admission. Residents of counties affected will need to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

“Hurricane Idalia had a significant impact on our community and was devastating for many Florida and Georgia families. This weekend, we want to offer those families an opportunity to get away from the aftermath of the storm and create some positive memories with each other,” Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing for Wild Adventures, said.

For a list of counties that are included in the free admission and more information on the event, click here.

