Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

