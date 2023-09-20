Tell Me Something Good
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock; infant involved

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on I-10 in Leon County that involved serious injuries and road closure.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound near Mile Maker 197 around 12:30 p.m.

FHP spokesman told WCTV Eyewitness News that there is a possible ejection over the barrier wall.

Two adults were seriously injured and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. An infant was also transported to to TMH with unknown injuries, according to FHP.

At this time, lanes are blocked and traffic is being detorted to westbound Mile Maker 199.

