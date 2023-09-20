Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock; infant involved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on I-10 in Leon County that involved serious injuries and road closure.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound near Mile Maker 197 around 12:30 p.m.

FHP spokesman told WCTV Eyewitness News that there is a possible ejection over the barrier wall.

Two adults were seriously injured and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. An infant was also transported to to TMH with unknown injuries, according to FHP.

At this time, lanes are blocked and traffic is being detorted to westbound Mile Maker 199.

