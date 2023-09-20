FAMU announces new road opening to enhance Tailgating Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new road has been created within the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot to ensure better traffic flow and increase accessibility overall, according to Florida A&M University.

This new plan resulted in the elimination of a traditional space area that was used for tailgating for decades.

At Bragg Memorial Stadium, tailgating is still permitted, but only in the areas that have been paid for. No parking garage or any campus road may be used for tailgating, according to the press release.

In parking lots, tailgating must stay inside designated parking places and not impede traffic or other cars’ ability to park.

FAMU has designated the Paddyfote Lawn for additional tailgating in order to ensure that spectators and supporters have a great experience on game day.

For this weekend only, the Wahnish Way section directly across from the Student Services Center is set aside for family and friends; the center is reserved for Rattlers tailgaters, while the most southerly area is reserved for Alabama State University tailgaters.

The window for reservations will start Wednesday, September 20, and remain open until Thursday, September 21, at 5 p.m., or until all available rooms have been occupied. Fees are waived exclusively for the ASU game.

Charcoal grills, and vendors selling food, trinkets or clothing are prohibited, according to the press release.

Prior to pre-game street restrictions, setup/drop off is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, September 22, and from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 23.

To reserve a tailgating space, visit FAMU’s Football 2023 Tailgating Information website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.