Gadsden County school clinics receive over $500K for free student health services

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools are set to receive over half a million dollars from Florida State University’s Dance Marathon student fundraiser.

FSU’s Dance Marathon, a part of a national program to support children’s healthcare, raised over $1 million this spring. The money goes toward the Children’s Miracle Network, UF Health Shands and the pediatric outreach program at the FSU College of Medicine.

Gadsden County schools clinics will receive the biggest payout, with $598,000 of the Dance Marathon proceeds being funneled to clinics throughout the county. Public and private schools across the county will receive the funds.

The FSU College of Medicine pediatric outreach program partners with schools in the county to provide health services to students across the area, where heath professionals say children oftentimes do not have access to healthcare.

Gadsden County Schools nurse practitioner Myeshia Caroll said the district is limited when it comes to pediatric care providers, so having a convenient school-based health program is vital for families.

“They may not have a provider or the parents would have to take the kids out of school, they would have to take off from work, and take them to their providers or some other health facility when we simply can do it right on campus.”

Students will be able to receive free basic health care services, including sports physicals and required school entry exams, Caroll said.

According to Florida Department of Health, Gadsden County ranks 64 out of 67 in healthcare outcomes, and those health disparities are seen often in children.

Alma Littles, the interim dean for the FSU College of Medicine, said she is proud of the hard work FSU students put in to raise the funds. She also said it means a lot to be in a position to support these children because she was once in their shoes.

“So having been in that situation, I understand, I’ve lived it and know what it’s like to not be able to access a physician’s office,” Littles said. “The fact that we’re able to provide services in the very school system that I went through first through twelfth grade is just really special to me.”

The funds are given to public and private schools across the county.

