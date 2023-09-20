Tell Me Something Good
Game of the Week Preview: Bainbridge seeking first win over Ware County since 2001

Check every Tuesday on wctv.tv for a preview of the Game of the Week
Bainbridge prepares to host Ware County in WCTV's game of the week.
Bainbridge prepares to host Ware County in WCTV's game of the week.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats are set to host Ware County Friday night with a big task on their hands.

The Bearcats head into the rivalry 2-2 on the season and coming off of a bye week.

Last season when the Gators and the Bearcats met in Waycross, GA, and Ware County won the game 22-16 and went on to have a perfect 14-0 season which they capped off with a 5A state championship.

But things are not so perfect right now for the Gators, they are 3-1 on the year and they head into this weeks matchup coming off of a loss to Benedictine.

Both Bainbridge and Ware County have had a week to reset before this match up. Having that bye week is something Bearcats head coach, Jeff Littleton, said will help.

“Well, I mean every game- we want to get every game,” said Littleton. “So really we’re treating it no different. I mean, we’ve been close at Ware County twice in the past three years. And so you know we want to just play well and have a chance in the fourth quarter. We want to make sure we’re executing the little things.”

A win for the Bearcats would mean a lot, especially since they have not beaten Ware County since 2001.

The rivalry has only been played ten times in the last 22 years but it was re-instilled in 2020 and has been played for the last three seasons.

Senior Keenan Phillips said, “I feel like we’ll get the respect we need in Georgia again and we’ll be back where we need to be and now put us at give us more momentum.”

Momentum they hope they can ride on for the rest of the season.

WCTV will highlight this match-up as this week’s Game of the Week. Check online every Tuesday for WCTV’s preview of the Game of the Week.

