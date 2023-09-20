Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested Wednesday for grand theft and fraud, his attorney confirmed to WCTV.

Reams is facing charges of grand theft over $100,000 and scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000, according to his attorney David Collins, who spoke with WCTV as he waited for Reams to be booked and released from the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill confirmed as of 3 p.m. Reams is still being booked at the jail. He could not share any additional details about the charges.

WCTV has reached out to FDLE for details of the arrest and more information on the investigation. A spokesperson told WCTV, “We don’t have anything currently” to share.

FDLE confirmed in January 2022 that it was conducting “an active investigation” into Reams.

Jefferson County Commissioners asked the State Attorney to investigate the possible misuse of funds in November 2022 after receiving the results of a forensic audit indicating Reams spent at least $829,000 of taxpayer dollars without board approval.

Reams has been under scrutiny since 2017 when he was accused of taking nude photos of his girlfriend inside the courthouse and allowing her to use a county-owned computer. He was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges and suspended from office in October 2017. He was found not guilty at trial in January 2018 and ultimately reinstated by the Gov. Rick Scott in November 2018. Reams was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.