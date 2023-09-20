Tell Me Something Good
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud

He has faced scrutiny since 2017
Kirk Reams portrait
Kirk Reams portrait(Jefferson County Clerk of Courts website)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested Wednesday for grand theft and fraud, his attorney confirmed to WCTV.

Reams is facing charges of grand theft over $100,000 and scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000, according to his attorney David Collins, who spoke with WCTV as he waited for Reams to be booked and released from the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill confirmed as of 3 p.m. Reams is still being booked at the jail. He could not share any additional details about the charges.

WCTV has reached out to FDLE for details of the arrest and more information on the investigation. A spokesperson told WCTV, “We don’t have anything currently” to share.

FDLE confirmed in January 2022 that it was conducting “an active investigation” into Reams.

Jefferson County Commissioners asked the State Attorney to investigate the possible misuse of funds in November 2022 after receiving the results of a forensic audit indicating Reams spent at least $829,000 of taxpayer dollars without board approval.

Reams has been under scrutiny since 2017 when he was accused of taking nude photos of his girlfriend inside the courthouse and allowing her to use a county-owned computer. He was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges and suspended from office in October 2017. He was found not guilty at trial in January 2018 and ultimately reinstated by the Gov. Rick Scott in November 2018. Reams was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

