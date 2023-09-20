Tell Me Something Good
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs at its Illinois location coming in October.

According to a media release obtained by KWQC, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings held Wednesday at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

