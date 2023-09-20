A little more muggy tonight and tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pesky clouds have put a damper on the sunshine today, winds upstairs in the atmosphere are blowing moisture/clouds from the Gulf of Mexico to our area... this has also led to a slight increase in moisture, I think you’ll really notice it tonight and tomorrow morning. Do not worry though more comfortable air returns for the weekend and so does the sunshine.

Tonight: Not quite as comfortable as the past few nights. More muggy air and partly cloudy skies will lead to overnight temperatures in the upper 60s overnight. There may be a coastal shower or two.

Tomorrow: As you walk out the door it will be noticeably muggy compared to recent days. It will feel sticky much of the day into the early overnight hours. Despite the muggies, mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm along the Atlantic Seabreeze boundary is possible AFTER 4:00 PM. High in the upper 80s.

Friday and the Weekend: Friday morning will still be a tad sticky, but nothing like Thursday. The sticky air will continue to recede, becoming more comfortable throughout the day. Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will start MUCH more comfortable, similar to what we were gifted with earlier this week. Lows in the low 60s and highs near 90. Mostly sunny skies with little to no chance of rain.

Next Week: I do not see much change in the extended forecast in terms of rain chances. However, slightly higher cloud cover and higher humidity looking to return next week. Lows back in the mid and upper 60s and highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tropics: Nigel is chilling in the Atlantic as a Category 1 storm, no threat to land in case you missed that. There are two tropical disturbances that may develop in the next 7 days. One is a wave off the African coast, which has a 70% chance of developing. An area of disturbed weather will work from South Florida to the eastern FL coast by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is watching for the possibility it becomes organized. If this does become a tropical depression or storm it will bring some winds and rain to South Florida and the Carolia’s. No impact to us, expect to bring cooler and drier air from the north into our area for the weekend.

Watch the attached video for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.