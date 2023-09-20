Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate killing of man inside Tallahassee apartment
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted
Tallahassee Police on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting at the Time Saver convenience...
Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure

Latest News

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor