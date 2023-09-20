Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon’s Patrick Koon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The list of accomplishments for Leon High’s Patrick Koon is quite lengthy. Four state titles, two in the 3200M in track, two in cross country. He’s shattered course records, set state records, and found himself among the nation’s best, and he’s not done yet.

”He’s very hungry, he’s motivated, he’s dedicated to the sport,” said Leon cross country coach Andrew Wills. The combination of all those things make him great.”...

Koon has a chance to be one of the greatest ever. The Lion senior has won the last two 3A state titles, win this year? He’ll be just the sixth guy ever in the state of Florida to win three in a row.

”I don’t really view it as pressure,” he said. “I enjoy it an have fun with the sport. I think if you view it as pressure, I think it can get in the way of why you do it in the first place.”

”It doesn’t help to worry about anything, it helps to be carefree and go and run,” added Wills.

And run he has. Along with those two cross country state titles, Koon has won two state championships in track. He’s etched his way into the high school record books at national meets as well, a legacy he’s proud of, and one, he hopes to grow.

”I’ll have a substitute teacher, and they’ll be like, I recognize your name, you’re that runner,” he laughed. “They can start following the sport a little more, I think that’s ultimately one of the good things is helping to grow it.”

As recognizable as he is on the running circuit, Koon’s made a name for himself in the classroom. He’s ranked number one in his senior class with a 4.7 GPA.

”He’s worked hard to get where he is in running,” said Wills. “He works hard in the classroom, he works hard in the community, all his extracurricular activities. He’s just a driven person.”

”You have to strive for excellence in all areas,” added Koon. “That’s ultimately what I try to do in academics, athletics, and everything I take part in.”

Excellence Koon is looking to continue through this final season.

”Take it one day at a time,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of great runners in the state. Nothing is ever taken for granted.”

One day at a time, and taking it all in, along the way. Koon said he plans to major in Public Policy and Economics, and possibly go to law school. He said maybe one day become a federal judge.

