Something Good - Lowndes County students celebrate Constitution Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good is “Constitution Day” with the Vikings!

September 17 marked the anniversary of the signing of the United Sstates Constitution.

All Lowndes County Schools recognized the occasion on the following Monday and capitalized on learning opportunities.

They crafted their very own class constitutions, complete with signatures, and explored the intricate workings of the different branches of government.

