What’s Brewing - FSU College of Fine Arts lecture on 20th Century Theatre Artist

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University College of Fine Arts is having an exciting lecture from world renown scholar and Theatre Director, Richard Schechner, on the legacy of 20th Century Theatre Artist, Jerzy Grotowski.

The event is located at the Fine Arts Building on campus.

Parking is available in lots and garages on campus and the lecture will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

