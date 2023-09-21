Bears run loose in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County residents say they’ve seen black bears around town and feel not enough is being done to keep the bears out of the community.

One Carrabelle resident said her family has had recent close encounters with the creatures.

“My husband was within 5 feet of the cub the other day, and it didn’t even move. It just sat there because it doesn’t know to be scared or move away from humans,” Hannah Wheeler said. “I think the bears have more privilege than we do as people, what I mean by that, is they are able to break into the screened in porches, and they’re okay with it and nothing is being done about it.”

Wheeler said cubs have gotten into her trash cans and onto her porch. She also says she’s concerned about the safety of her family with there being bears on the loose.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received 43 calls involving bears over the past year. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said he is calling on Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to relocate the bears.

“Get these bears out of our towns. They’re very bold, they are becoming more desensitized to humans the longer they’re in our towns and our communities,” Smith said.

A representative with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared tips WCTV to minimize bear interactions including storing garbage cans, flipping house lights on and off and banging on the door before letting out pets to avoid bear encounters. The agency did not commented on any efforts to relocate the bears or keep them away from town.

Smith said if a bear is spotted, do not approach or feed it. The FWC representative advised that if you see a bear or feel threatened, you can call the FWC’s Wildlife Hotline 888-404-FWCC (3922).

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.