Bragg Memorial Stadium to host all FHSAA football championship games in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football state champions will be crowned in Tallahassee this December, as the Florida High School Athletic Association announced that all nine state title games will be played at Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium Thursday morning.

Visit Tallahassee confirmed the games Thursday at a press conference, which will be held over a three-day period in December, with three games being played each day.

The FHSAA has held state championship games at multiple locations since 2019, with Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium serving as one of the sites. All championship games were played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in 2020 due to COVID safety concerns.

Bragg Memorial last hosted a state championship game in 1978.

The secret is out!



The @FHSAA football state championships are coming to Bragg Memorial Stadium!



All nine state title games will be held at FAMU this year from December 7th-9th. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/LiXFP9tG8o — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 21, 2023

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.