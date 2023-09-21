Tell Me Something Good
Bragg Memorial Stadium to host all FHSAA football championship games in 2023

By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football state champions will be crowned in Tallahassee this December, as the Florida High School Athletic Association announced that all nine state title games will be played at Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium Thursday morning.

Visit Tallahassee confirmed the games Thursday at a press conference, which will be held over a three-day period in December, with three games being played each day.

The FHSAA has held state championship games at multiple locations since 2019, with Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium serving as one of the sites. All championship games were played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in 2020 due to COVID safety concerns.

Bragg Memorial last hosted a state championship game in 1978.

