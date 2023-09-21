Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County

The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Sycamore man reportedly drowned in a fishing accident in Turner Co., Wednesday morning, according to Turner County officials.

At around 8 a.m., three men were fishing in a small private pond off South Railroad Avenue in Southwest Turner County when their boat overturned. Two men swam to shore but were unable to find the third person, according to Turner County sheriff’s investigations.

The Lee County Dive Team was called to assist, and the drowning victim’s body was found around 3:00 p.m., according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

David Cameron Spears, 33, of Sycamore, was identified as the drowning victim, according to the Turner County coroner.

Stay with WALB News as we continue to follow this breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida