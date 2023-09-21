Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Empowering A New Generation: How to Lead Gen Z

Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today
Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today(PxHere)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Generation Z was born between 1995 and 2012, which puts some of them in their early twenties, and these young adults have taken the workplace by storm. By 2030, they’ll make up 30 percent of the workforce. So, what motivates this new generation of employees, and how can you lead them?

Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today. They are different than past generations. With some describing them as “very technology oriented” and others saying they have “A little bit of lack of respect, sometimes, for older people. Positive thing, they’re inquisitive and they teach you a lot.”

So, how can older generations lead them? First, offer Gen Z-ers state-of-the-art tools. One study found one-third of Gen Z employees expect their organizations to provide modern technology. These young professionals also value purpose in their careers. Managers can offer volunteer initiatives or mentor programs to make work more meaningful.

Gen Z also requires praise, and lots of it. In fact, research found Gen Z needed praise from their supervisors three times a week, or 156 times a year – where millennials required recognition just three times a year and gen x only once a year. Mental health is another priority for Gen Z. According to one report, 42 percent of Gen Z-ers have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Managers can provide support at work by offering training programs, reducing stigma, and making sure mental health coverage is part of the company’s health care plan.

Gen Z is also one of the most culturally and racially diverse generations in the U.S. to date. Only 52 percent are non-Hispanic white, while 25 percent are Hispanic, and 14 percent are black.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including penicillin and...
Shortage of cancer medications leaves doctors to make tough decisions
A Brockton firefighter walks past protective gear at Station 1, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in...
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Florida advises against new Covid-19 shot as hospitalizations increase
More than three million middle and high school students vaped in 2022
Vaping and Cancer Link: The new danger
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA