Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Florida High’s Keisean Inman

Florida High's Keisean Inman is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.
Florida High's Keisean Inman is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High football team topped Gadsden County last week, and one of the Seminoles touchdowns came from a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week’s win, and that touchdown? This week’s winner of our Play of the Week for the week of September 15th, 2023.

Florida High’s Keisean Inman fielded the kickoff and ran it back 76 yards for the score. He said he ran back another one the previous week, and he was happy to do his job once again.

“When I first caught the ball I saw Micahi Danzy in front of me and we were all going to the right,” he said. “We work on this in practice a lot and coach Hickman loves to say special teams wins games so I had to make the play before halftime. They just scored I was planning to silence the crowd.”

Inman received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

