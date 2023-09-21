Tell Me Something Good
Former domestic violence organization leaders facing charges for theft, fraud

Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former CEO Tiffany Carr and Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are both facing felony charges following a two-year Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into fraud at the domestic violence organization.

According to FDLE, Carr and Duarte have been charged with one count each of organized schemes to defraud, grand theft and official misconduct. They’re accused of taking money from grants meant to assist in funding domestic violence shelters across Florida, and instead illegally granting themselves personal time off.

Duarte was arrested after turning herself into Leon County Jail Wednesday and an arrest warrant was issued for Carr.

An investigation into the Domestic Violence Coalition started in 2021. It revealed that both Carr and Duarte submitted false quarterly reports, charged for services that were never provided and billed the state for vacant positions, according to FDLE.

FDLE says the funds were used for excessive bonuses and leave payouts to both suspects. According to FDLE, $3.4 million was issued to Carr and $291,000 to Duarte.

Back in February 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that would remove the Domestic Violence Coalition as the sole distributor of state domestic violence services funding. A 2021 executive order dissolved the group.

