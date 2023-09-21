Former domestic violence organization leaders facing charges for theft, fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former CEO Tiffany Carr and Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are both facing felony charges following a two-year Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into fraud at the domestic violence organization.

According to FDLE, Carr and Duarte have been charged with one count each of organized schemes to defraud, grand theft and official misconduct. They’re accused of taking money from grants meant to assist in funding domestic violence shelters across Florida, and instead illegally granting themselves personal time off.

Duarte was arrested after turning herself into Leon County Jail Wednesday and an arrest warrant was issued for Carr.

An investigation into the Domestic Violence Coalition started in 2021. It revealed that both Carr and Duarte submitted false quarterly reports, charged for services that were never provided and billed the state for vacant positions, according to FDLE.

“These officials were entrusted to run an organization to assist those seeking a safe haven from abuse. Instead of ensuring state funds went to help those in need, they schemed together to steal more than $3.7 million for grossly inflated salaries and vacations. We previously took civil action to rid the organization’s bad management, and now we are filing criminal charges against these former officials.”

FDLE says the funds were used for excessive bonuses and leave payouts to both suspects. According to FDLE, $3.4 million was issued to Carr and $291,000 to Duarte.

“Non-profit organizations exist to improve the lives of others, but during our investigation, it became clear the only thing these FCADV executives were serving were each other. Their selfishness and greed came at the expense of domestic violence victims who needed their organization the most.”

Back in February 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that would remove the Domestic Violence Coalition as the sole distributor of state domestic violence services funding. A 2021 executive order dissolved the group.

