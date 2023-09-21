Jefferson County Clerk spends night in jail, now out on bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Clerk is now out of the county jail after spending a night behind bars following his arrest on fraud and theft charges.

Kirk Reams was released Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond.

He was one of three men charged by FDLE following a multi-year investigation. The trio is accused of misusing more than $800,000 in taxpayer money.

Court Financial Consultant Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr. also made his first appearance in court Thursday and was released from the Leon County Jail after posting at $170,000 bond.

Former Deputy Clerk Justin “Tyler” McNeill is also facing charges.

FDLE accuses the trio of funneling hundreds of thousands of public dollars into their own pockets during a years long scheme in the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office.

Reams’ attorney told WCTV hours after the arrest that the case was a “witch hunt.”

WCTV is still waiting for the Clerk’s office to post court documents that could offer insight into the alleged crimes.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday evening suspending Reams from his public office.

Reams has been under scrutiny since 2017 when he was accused of taking nude photos of his girlfriend inside the courthouse and allowing her to use a county-owned computer.

He was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges and suspended from office in October 2017.

He was found not guilty at trial in January 2018 and ultimately reinstated by the Gov. Rick Scott in November 2018. Reams was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.