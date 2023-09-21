Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Jefferson County Clerk spends night in jail, now out on bond

Kirk Reams and two others are accused of misusing more than $800,000 in county funds
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.(Mug shot/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Courthouse photo/WCTV Sam Thomas)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Clerk is now out of the county jail after spending a night behind bars following his arrest on fraud and theft charges.

Kirk Reams was released Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond.

He was one of three men charged by FDLE following a multi-year investigation. The trio is accused of misusing more than $800,000 in taxpayer money.

Court Financial Consultant Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr. also made his first appearance in court Thursday and was released from the Leon County Jail after posting at $170,000 bond.

Former Deputy Clerk Justin “Tyler” McNeill is also facing charges.

FDLE accuses the trio of funneling hundreds of thousands of public dollars into their own pockets during a years long scheme in the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office.

Reams’ attorney told WCTV hours after the arrest that the case was a “witch hunt.”

WCTV is still waiting for the Clerk’s office to post court documents that could offer insight into the alleged crimes.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday evening suspending Reams from his public office.

Reams has been under scrutiny since 2017 when he was accused of taking nude photos of his girlfriend inside the courthouse and allowing her to use a county-owned computer.

He was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges and suspended from office in October 2017.

He was found not guilty at trial in January 2018 and ultimately reinstated by the Gov. Rick Scott in November 2018. Reams was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

The home of Taylor County Basketball Coach Jimmy and his wife Tambra Blankenship was a complete...
PHOTOS: See the damage at the Blankenship home
Bragg Memorial Stadium to host all FHSAA football championship games in 2023
Bragg Memorial Stadium to host all FHSAA football championship games in 2023
Bragg Memorial Stadium to host FHSAA Football Championships
Bragg Memorial Stadium to host FHSAA Football Championships
A really nice weekend is in store with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, September 21