Jury deliberating in trial of men accused of killing innocent bystander at Time Saver store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury is now deliberating in the trial of two Tallahassee men accused of killing an innocent bystander at the Time Saver convenience store in 2020.

Deliberations began at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Javon Peterson, 24, and Shawnnomarie Barr, 21, went on trial this week for a deadly drive-by shooting in which three people were shot outside the store on Alabama Street on August 21, 2020. They are facing both murder and attempted murder charges.

Soon after the shooting three years ago, a third suspect entered a plea to accessory charges, according to court records.

Two of those hit, who Tallahassee Police believe were the targets in the shooting, survived the attack. But the third person, innocent bystander Centel Deshazier, 40, was killed.

The shooting was the result of a long-running feud between Northside and Southside gangs, according to TPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

