Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Who doesn’t like a little bling?

The Lowndes baseball team got their rings this weekend after winning the 7A state title this spring, their first state championship on the diamond since 2000 and their third in program history.

The Vikings needed just two games to win it, beating Parkview in the best of three series in Atlanta.

