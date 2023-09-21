Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings

Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Who doesn’t like a little bling?

The Lowndes baseball team got their rings this weekend after winning the 7A state title this spring, their first state championship on the diamond since 2000 and their third in program history.

The Vikings needed just two games to win it, beating Parkview in the best of three series in Atlanta.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted

Latest News

VSU Blazers wide receiver Tyler Ajiero reels in a touchdown pass in Valdosta State's Week 1...
Valdosta State set to kick off Gulf South schedule on Saturday
Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Leon High School cross country standout Patrick Koon is this week's Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon’s Patrick Koon