Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder