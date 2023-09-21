Tell Me Something Good
A small taste of fall on the official start to the season

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
A really nice weekend is in store with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a little muggy today, with drier air and more comfortable tomorrow and for the weekend. Through the evening, there will be a few showers or storms along the Atlantic and Gulf sea breeze boundaries. This weekend is looking great as well.

Tonight: Still a little sticky, but improvements are expected throughout the night. Lows in the mid-60s. Any evening shower will diminish after 10 PM.

Tomorrow: As you walk out the door tomorrow, you will feel the difference. Expecting more sunshine for your Friday. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Low temperature will fall into the low 60s, Friday night will feel cool.

The Weekend: Sunny skies are expected for your Saturday. Rain is not expected, and clouds will be few and far between. Sunny to end the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and morning lows in the low 60s. With Saturday being the first official day of fall, it will somewhat feel like it especially in the morning hours.

Next Week: Moisture will slowly return to the area, that means slightly more muggy air will move in. But with lack of any big weather systems, no widespread showers or thunderstorms are expected. Highs staying in the upper 80s. Rain chances around 30%.

Tropics: A low is developing in the Atlantic and is expected to become our next named storm, Ophelia (OH-FEEL-YA). Impacts to the Outer Banks in the Carolina’s expected. Another tropical wave has an 80% chance of developing into the next tropical storm.

Watch the attached video for the latest extended forecast.

