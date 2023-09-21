Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - WCSO joins 4-H Hay Bale Contest with new deputy

Something Good - WCSO joins 4-H Hay Bale Contest with new deputy
Something Good - WCSO joins 4-H Hay Bale Contest with new deputy
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of the Wakulla County 4-H’s Hay Bale Contest, Sheriff Jared Miller would like to introduce everyone to WCSO’s newest deputy. Meet Deputy O’Lantern, Jack O’Lantern!

This is just one of many design popping up around the county as fall gets closer!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted

Latest News

Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Carrabelle is considered a black bear hot spot, according to FCSO.
Bears run loose in Franklin County
Something Good - WCSO joins 4-H Hay Bale Contest with new deputy
Something Good - WCSO joins 4-H Hay Bale Contest with new deputy
Growing concern as black bears roam in downtown Carrabelle
Growing concern as black bears roam in downtown Carrabelle