UF/IFAS estimates Hurricane Idalia’s agricultural damage at more than $78 million

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Idalia’s damage to the agriculture industry could reach nine digits according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences (UF/IFAS).

The Economic Impact Analysis Program (EIAP), which assesses impacts on agriculture following extreme weather events, estimated the losses caused by Hurricane Idalia in the range of $78.8 million to $370.9 million.

More than three million acres of agricultural land were in the storm’s path, including crops like peanuts, cotton, and poultry farms.

The most reported damages include overturned irrigation systems, blown-off roofs, and damaged fence lines; but also include beef and dairy cattle, poultry and shellfish aquaculture, and products like milk, eggs, and honey.

Infrastructure damage affects a farmer’s bottom line and occasionally production more directly. This is the case with livestock contained in fencing, buildings, and equipment that irrigates a crop.

The final report will narrow the damage estimate and include production losses down to the county level.

