Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta State set to kick off Gulf South schedule on Saturday

Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Any coach will tell you there are three parts to a season: non-conference, conference and postseason.

The Valdosta State football team is officially entering season number two. The Blazers are 3-0 as they open Gulf South play at home this weekend.

Valdosta State’s latest win came against Keiser, a top ten program in NAIA football. Along with that game, Head Coach Tremaine Jackson said he’s learned a lot about his program in their non-conference wins. He said this team is resilient, they’re well rounded, and now they’re ready for what’s next, and that’s North Greenville on Saturday.

“We have to be fundamentally ready to play. This team is a great fundamental team,” he said. “We played them a year ago and we found out first hand what the can do, and they play extremely hard. We have to match and exceed their play in order to get what we want. These guys will load the box up, and they’ll try to stop you from running it, like a defensive minded coach would want to happen. We have to be ready to adjust and prepare when we get to the game because they are so good.”

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is at 7:00 at Bazemore-Hyder.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted

Latest News

Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
The Lowndes baseball team received their state championship rings after winning the 7A title in...
Lowndes baseball receives their state championship rings
Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Blazers open Gulf South play Saturday at home
Leon High School cross country standout Patrick Koon is this week's Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon’s Patrick Koon