Valdosta State set to kick off Gulf South schedule on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Any coach will tell you there are three parts to a season: non-conference, conference and postseason.

The Valdosta State football team is officially entering season number two. The Blazers are 3-0 as they open Gulf South play at home this weekend.

Valdosta State’s latest win came against Keiser, a top ten program in NAIA football. Along with that game, Head Coach Tremaine Jackson said he’s learned a lot about his program in their non-conference wins. He said this team is resilient, they’re well rounded, and now they’re ready for what’s next, and that’s North Greenville on Saturday.

“We have to be fundamentally ready to play. This team is a great fundamental team,” he said. “We played them a year ago and we found out first hand what the can do, and they play extremely hard. We have to match and exceed their play in order to get what we want. These guys will load the box up, and they’ll try to stop you from running it, like a defensive minded coach would want to happen. We have to be ready to adjust and prepare when we get to the game because they are so good.”

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is at 7:00 at Bazemore-Hyder.

