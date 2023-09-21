Tell Me Something Good
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School

Leesburg native Luke Bryan and the other American Idol judges also greeted residents, high school students, and staff at a parade and pep rally.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - American Idol auditions were held on Wednesday at Lee County High School. Here’s what we know.

Auditions are only being held in Leesburg on Wednesday. WALB is told auditions were held throughout the day and into the evening.

Show host Ryan Seacrest arrived at the Albany airport early Wednesday.

Perry joins judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as they held auditions at LCHS on Wednesday.
Richie joined Leesburg native Luke Bryan and Katy Perry as they held show auditions on Wednesday.

Live auditions will be held at the Georgia National Fair in Perry on Friday, Oct. 13.

