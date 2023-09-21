Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - A Theatre with A Mission’s Loco For Love Festival and Bicentennial Celebration at Railroad Square

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Theatre With A Mission is presenting the Loco For Love Festival, a one-of-a-kind encounter with music, dance, history, and drama.

This year’s event will take you deep into the backstory of Tallahassee’s Bicentennial through workshops with international experts, performances, new research by scholars, captivating reenactments, and original works.

The family-style event is Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at the Railroad Square Art District in Tallahassee.

Admission is free.

