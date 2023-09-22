Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for 2020 kidnappings, murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The man who shocked Tallahassee and the world following the kidnapping and murder of two women in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

A Leon County judge issued the sentence to Aaron Glee after an extremely emotional morning of statements read aloud by family of the victims.

The sentence was already a formality after Glee accepted a plea deal earlier this year to take the death penalty off the table.

After the judge read the sentence aloud, Glee was wheeled in a wheelchair over to get fingerprinted, as he begins a new life in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Glee killed Black Lives Matter protester and Lincoln High Graduate Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims.

Their bodies were found at his home off Monday Road in Tallahassee.

Salau’s family members fought through tears as they read statements to the judge.

“My life changed forever that day, and nothing has been the same,” one family member said.

Another remembered Salau’s kind heart, noting “she would always say ‘don’t judge people by their looks, because you don’t know their story.”

“She’s with the lord Jesus Christ...and she’s smiling down that justice has been served today.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.