Houses of Worship: What you need to know about the FEMA Disaster Aid Process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those that operate as private nonprofit organizations and provide either noncritical or essential social services, here’s what you need to know regarding requesting disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to FEMA, the first step for Houses of Worship that provide noncritical services should consist of applying for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance program (SBA). The application would determine the organization’s eligibility to receive reimbursable damages such as the repairing of a property that was damaged by a natural disaster.

SBA’s low-interest disaster loans can provide up to $2 million.

Although a House of Workshop is not required to take out an SBA loan, according to FEMA, Public Assistance will not provide any funds associated with permanent work unless a loan application has either been denied or does not cover full permanent work costs.

Nonprofit organizations that provide critical services, such as educational or medical facilities, do not have to apply for an SBA loan. Instead, the organizations can work with FEMA on potentially gaining a grant.

According to FEMA, all Houses of Worship should submit a FEMA request for Public Assistance through the online recovery management website Grants Portal within 30 days of the date of a presidential disaster declaration. A Recovery Scoping Meeting will then be coordinated by the state and FEMA to determine any reimbursable damages.

Houses of worships that carry insurance must also submit documentation.

If interested in submitting a FEMA request for Public Assistance, FEMA says the items below will need to be provided:

Evidence of federal or state tax-exempt status or other documents indicating nonprofit status. Examples of those documents include bylaws or articles of incorporation.

A Data Universal Number Systems number established with the government.

Pre-disaster evidence of incorporation/charter/bylaws.

Supporting documentation establishing lease or ownership of the building, proof of use, and proof of insurance.

If eligibility is granted, the following will need to be submitted: a list of sites damaged, “before and after” pictures, and information about any historic structures.

For more information, visit FEMA’s Faith-Based and Volunteer Partnership Resources website.

