Multiple Sclerosis patients gather for 25th annual “Together for a Cure” Luncheon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 200 people, many of them living with Multiple Sclerosis, packed the Capital City Country Club Thursday for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Together for a Cure luncheon.

The event is in its 25th year.

“I turned my fear into fight,” MS patient Melanie Knight said as she addressed the crowd. “I don’t want this disease, but I have it and I’m giving it my all.”

Knight was among those sharing their stories about how multiple sclerosis has changed her life.

Jefferson County’s Samantha Strickland is living with MS too. She’s an advocate who pushes for changes at both Florida’s Capitol and the U.S. Capitol to improve access to expensive treatments and medications.

“I really felt inspired to see all the people here today,” Strickland said. “I live with MS. My mother-in-law lives with MS. It’s something that affects our family, so, just to see the support of the community out here to find a cure and share the stories of people living with MS means a lot.”

Over the past 25 years, this event has raised nearly $800,000 for MS research and support services. Attendees wore orange beads attendees at the event that represented donations.

More than $60,000 was raised Thursday to help MS patients lead happier, healthier lives.

The President of the North Florida Chapter of the National MS Society said the organization will continue pushing for new treatments and a cure.

“It’s giving people the relief of knowing they will never see a new lesion on an MRI, eliminating the possibility that things will get worse. No more fear of what comes next,” Heidi Katz said. “We must cure this disease from every angle, including halting progression, restoring what has been lost and ending this disease forever.”

