A nice weekend heading into a new season!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A great end to the workweek, plenty of sun and the humidity is leveling off from yesterday. I hope you can get out this evening and enjoy the weather.

Tonight: Cool and comfortable with clear skies. Low in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and a cool start to the day. By the afternoon still sunny and warm with highs near 90. Low in the low 60s.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected to end the weekend. High once again near 90 with lower humidity.

Monday: A nice start to the week with sunshine, and a few more clouds than over the weekend as moisture moves back into the area. A spotty evening shower is possible and into the overnight. High near 90 and low in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week: Rain chances are slightly higher as more moist air works back into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90s. Rain chance is around 30 to 40%, so there is a guarantee of a washout any day next week.

Tropics: Ophelia is a tropical storm in the Atlantic expected to land tonight or early tomorrow morning. I am already seeing impacts for the outer banks and coastal North Carolina with wave heights.

A tropical wave has the potential to develop in the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days. Not concerned about the wave right now.

Watch the attached video for the latest in-depth forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.