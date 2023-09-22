Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

No charges will be filed in accidental shooting that killed 14-year-old Hurricane Idalia evacuee

State Attorney called deadly shooting a “terrible accident”
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No charges will be filed in the accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old from Perry whose family was seeking shelter from Hurricane Idalia at a Tallahassee hotel.

“It was just a terrible accident,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

The teen was shot September 1 while staying at the Suburban Extended Stay on Silver Slipper Lane. The State Attorney announced Thursday he would not be pressing charges against the 8-year-old who was handling the gun when it went off nor the children’s father.

Campbell said the father had taken steps to secure the gun in an emergency situation. He says the father was sleeping and the unloaded gun was in a bag wedged beneath the mattress when it was retrieved.

The State Attorney said this was different than the accidental shooting death of a toddler at the Grove Park apartments just days later, because in that case, the loaded gun was left within reach of children. Jevin Randle was arrested earlier this week and charged with negligence and failure to secure a firearm in the death of his 1-year-old son.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Evidence, witness lists will give glimpse into Charlie Adelson’s upcoming murder trial
The home of Taylor County Basketball Coach Jimmy and Tambra Blankenship was a complete loss as...
Taylor County Basketball Coach loses home to generator fire just after Hurricane Idalia
MS Together for a Cure luncheon in its 25th year
Multiple Sclerosis patients gather for 25th annual “Together for a Cure” Luncheon
Former leaders Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence charged.
Lawmakers, shelters respond to Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence charges