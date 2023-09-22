Tell Me Something Good
‘Showing that Bearcat pride’ : Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Bainbridge High School

By Josh Green and Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Friday’s Morning Pep Rally and Game of the Week featured the Bainbridge Bearcats as they prepared to host the Ware County Gators. The Gators arrive in Decatur County as the reigning 5A State Champions, they’ve won every matchup against the Bearcats dating back to 2001.

Both teams came off a bye week last week, the week prior Bainbridge won their match up while Ware lost theirs.

“This is our chance to earn our respect,” said Bainbridge High School Football Coach Jeff Littleton.

While the football team is set to handle business on the field Friday night, the cheer team, dance line and band joined our Morning Pep Rally team on the field bright and early.

Bringing the energy, at least 100 students, gathered onto the field to show school that bearcat pride.

The Bainbridge Band getting rowdy and ready for the big game. For the match up against Ware County, the high school band invited the Bainbridge Middle School Band for a grand halftime experience. Find out more about how they’re preparing for the match up in the link below.

If you missed any of the action, be sure to check out some of the clips we shared!

