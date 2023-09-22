Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A now former Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under the age of 12.

Kenneth Malphurs, 32, was arrested Monday in connection to a sexual assault claim that was filed against him in 2021.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on April 28, 2021, involving a minor under the age of 12 stating that she was sexually assaulted by Malphurs, according to the press release.

He was sworn in as a deputy with the department in 2015.

During the investigation. Malphurs was placed on administrative leave per agency policy and later fired after the investigation was completed in 2023.

After WCSO obtained a warrant to collect and search Malphurs’s phone data, investigators discovered multiple inappropriate and sexual searches from October 2020 to May 2021.

Based on the evidence collected, Malphurs was arrested and charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Offender over the age of 18, Victim less than 12 years old), according to court documents. He was transported to the Wakulla County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Malphurs pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He will be back in court on Tuesday, September 26 for a motion hearing.

