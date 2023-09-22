Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor

Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.(WCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A now former Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under the age of 12.

Kenneth Malphurs, 32, was arrested Monday in connection to a sexual assault claim that was filed against him in 2021.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on April 28, 2021, involving a minor under the age of 12 stating that she was sexually assaulted by Malphurs, according to the press release.

He was sworn in as a deputy with the department in 2015.

During the investigation. Malphurs was placed on administrative leave per agency policy and later fired after the investigation was completed in 2023.

After WCSO obtained a warrant to collect and search Malphurs’s phone data, investigators discovered multiple inappropriate and sexual searches from October 2020 to May 2021.

Based on the evidence collected, Malphurs was arrested and charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Offender over the age of 18, Victim less than 12 years old), according to court documents. He was transported to the Wakulla County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Malphurs pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He will be back in court on Tuesday, September 26 for a motion hearing.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FCADV facing charges of theft and fraud after taking money from grants meant to funding...
Former domestic violence organization leaders facing charges for theft, fraud
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams was arrested for theft, fraud Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams arrested for theft, fraud
Aaron Glee looks down as family of the victims read emotional statements to the judge during...
Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for 2020 kidnappings, murders
Crash on I-10 near Mile Maker 197
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 causes roadblock for several hours; infant involved

Latest News

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
A mural outside Time Saver honors innocent bystander Centel Deshazier, 40, who was fatally shot...
UPDATE: Guilty verdict for men accused of killing innocent bystander at Time Saver convenience store
Former FCADV facing charges of theft and fraud after taking money from grants meant to funding...
Former domestic violence organization leaders facing charges for theft, fraud
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Kids driving stolen car stopped on I-75 in Alachua County