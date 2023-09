TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Meridian Music and Arts Showcase will offer live music, and food and drink vendors.

The event is on Friday, September 22 at The Farm at 4300 North Meridian Road in Tallahassee.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and music will begin by 5:30p.m.

The event is free and all age groups are invited.

