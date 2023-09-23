Cool mornings and sunny skies welcome us into Autumn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures starting in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning! Today will feature sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will start in the low 60s on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Still sunny with no chance of rain.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will return by Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing the best chance.

TROPICS | Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina this morning. Flooding will become the biggest threat as it moves inland and continues northward into the Mid-Atlantic states. No current threats to our area.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

