Football Friday Night: Sept. 22 full replay and scoreboard

It’s Week 5 in Florida and Week 6 in Georgia
(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Godby Vs Thomas Co CentralThomas Co Central55-19
Rickards Vs ChilesChiles24-0
Maclay Vs FAMU DRSMaclay48-12
Hamilton Co Vs BellHamilton Co42-0
Rocky Bayou Vs Franklin CoRocky Bayou26-16
Sneads Vs Miller CoMiller Co14-13
Zarephath Academy Vs LafayetteLafayette49-12
North Marion Vs SuwanneeSuwannee32-6
Aucilla Christian Vs GracevilleAucilla Christian33-0
Florida High Vs Madison CoFlorida High35-23
Dixie Co Vs Jefferson CoDixie Co42-14
Gadsden Co Vs Tift CoTift Co17-0
St. John Paul II Vs LeonLeon30-26
Valwood Vs NFCNFC35-21
Paxon Vs BranfordPaxon32-22
Wakulla Vs Mosley (Thursday)Wakulla45-21
Blountstown Vs Taylor Co (Thursday)Blountstown16-6
Munroe Vs Lincoln (Thursday)Lincoln42-0
Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Mitchell Co Vs Early CoEarly Co34-8
Lowndes Vs GraysonGrayson40-0
Brookwood Vs John MilledgeJohn Milledge62-28
Georgia Christian Vs Robert Toombs
Frederica Academy Vs Clinch CoClinch Co45-7
Seminole Co Vs Atkinson Co
Pelham Vs Bleckley CoBleckley Co43-21
Worth Co Vs BerrienWorth Co62-34
Jeff Davis Vs CookCook21-6
Salem Vs CairoCairo55-0
Valdosta Vs McEachernMcEachern28-7
Ware Co Vs BainbridgeBainbridge35-21
Cedar Grove Vs Colquitt CoColquitt Co50-42

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

