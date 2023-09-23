Football Friday Night: Sept. 22 full replay and scoreboard
It’s Week 5 in Florida and Week 6 in Georgia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Godby Vs Thomas Co Central
|Thomas Co Central
|55-19
|Rickards Vs Chiles
|Chiles
|24-0
|Maclay Vs FAMU DRS
|Maclay
|48-12
|Hamilton Co Vs Bell
|Hamilton Co
|42-0
|Rocky Bayou Vs Franklin Co
|Rocky Bayou
|26-16
|Sneads Vs Miller Co
|Miller Co
|14-13
|Zarephath Academy Vs Lafayette
|Lafayette
|49-12
|North Marion Vs Suwannee
|Suwannee
|32-6
|Aucilla Christian Vs Graceville
|Aucilla Christian
|33-0
|Florida High Vs Madison Co
|Florida High
|35-23
|Dixie Co Vs Jefferson Co
|Dixie Co
|42-14
|Gadsden Co Vs Tift Co
|Tift Co
|17-0
|St. John Paul II Vs Leon
|Leon
|30-26
|Valwood Vs NFC
|NFC
|35-21
|Paxon Vs Branford
|Paxon
|32-22
|Wakulla Vs Mosley (Thursday)
|Wakulla
|45-21
|Blountstown Vs Taylor Co (Thursday)
|Blountstown
|16-6
|Munroe Vs Lincoln (Thursday)
|Lincoln
|42-0
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Mitchell Co Vs Early Co
|Early Co
|34-8
|Lowndes Vs Grayson
|Grayson
|40-0
|Brookwood Vs John Milledge
|John Milledge
|62-28
|Georgia Christian Vs Robert Toombs
|Frederica Academy Vs Clinch Co
|Clinch Co
|45-7
|Seminole Co Vs Atkinson Co
|Pelham Vs Bleckley Co
|Bleckley Co
|43-21
|Worth Co Vs Berrien
|Worth Co
|62-34
|Jeff Davis Vs Cook
|Cook
|21-6
|Salem Vs Cairo
|Cairo
|55-0
|Valdosta Vs McEachern
|McEachern
|28-7
|Ware Co Vs Bainbridge
|Bainbridge
|35-21
|Cedar Grove Vs Colquitt Co
|Colquitt Co
|50-42
