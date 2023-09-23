Football Friday Night: Sept. 22 full replay and scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Godby Vs Thomas Co Central Thomas Co Central 55-19 Rickards Vs Chiles Chiles 24-0 Maclay Vs FAMU DRS Maclay 48-12 Hamilton Co Vs Bell Hamilton Co 42-0 Rocky Bayou Vs Franklin Co Rocky Bayou 26-16 Sneads Vs Miller Co Miller Co 14-13 Zarephath Academy Vs Lafayette Lafayette 49-12 North Marion Vs Suwannee Suwannee 32-6 Aucilla Christian Vs Graceville Aucilla Christian 33-0 Florida High Vs Madison Co Florida High 35-23 Dixie Co Vs Jefferson Co Dixie Co 42-14 Gadsden Co Vs Tift Co Tift Co 17-0 St. John Paul II Vs Leon Leon 30-26 Valwood Vs NFC NFC 35-21 Paxon Vs Branford Paxon 32-22 Wakulla Vs Mosley (Thursday) Wakulla 45-21 Blountstown Vs Taylor Co (Thursday) Blountstown 16-6 Munroe Vs Lincoln (Thursday) Lincoln 42-0

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Mitchell Co Vs Early Co Early Co 34-8 Lowndes Vs Grayson Grayson 40-0 Brookwood Vs John Milledge John Milledge 62-28 Georgia Christian Vs Robert Toombs Frederica Academy Vs Clinch Co Clinch Co 45-7 Seminole Co Vs Atkinson Co Pelham Vs Bleckley Co Bleckley Co 43-21 Worth Co Vs Berrien Worth Co 62-34 Jeff Davis Vs Cook Cook 21-6 Salem Vs Cairo Cairo 55-0 Valdosta Vs McEachern McEachern 28-7 Ware Co Vs Bainbridge Bainbridge 35-21 Cedar Grove Vs Colquitt Co Colquitt Co 50-42

