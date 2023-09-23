Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!

Choose your favorite play for the week of September 22. The poll closes Sunday at 7 p.m.
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Football Friday Night, and we have the three latest nominees for our Play of the Week. Vote for favorite play in the poll below!

Check out last week’s Play of the Week winner here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Glee looks down as family of the victims read emotional statements to the judge during...
Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for 2020 kidnappings, murders
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Evidence, witness lists will give glimpse into Charlie Adelson’s upcoming murder trial
Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
No charges will be filed in accidental shooting that killed 14-year-old Hurricane Idalia evacuee
A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say

Latest News

Football Friday Night: Sept. 22 full replay and scoreboard
The Bearcats defeated the Gators 35-21 on Friday night at Centennial Field.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Bainbridge takes down Ware County for first time since 2001
The university has designated a new space for tailgating on Paddyfote lawn.
FAMU fans react to new tailgating policy
Something Good - FAMU dedicates locker room to George "Godfather" Thompson
Something Good - FAMU dedicates locker room to George ‘Godfather’ Thompson