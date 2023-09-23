Tell Me Something Good
GAME OF THE WEEK: Bainbridge takes down Ware County for first time since 2001

The Bearcats defeated the Gators 35-21 on Friday night at Centennial Field.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bearcats defeated the Gators 35-21 on Friday night at Centennial Field.

It’s the first time Bainbridge has defeated Ware County in more than 20 years. Their last victory over the Gators was in 2001.

This game is being highlighted as the WCTV Game of the Week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

