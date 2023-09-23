Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - FAMU dedicates locker room to George "Godfather" Thompson
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Something Good comes from the highest of seven hills as Florida A&M officially dedicated it’s football locker room in the name of George “Godfather” Thompson. 

Thompson served the Rattlers program for almost 50 years starting with Jake Gaither and ending with Billy Joe in 2003. He just celebrated his 96th birthday.

Thompson was there today, along with Athletic Director Tiffany-Dawn Sykes, who said she was thrilled to honor the legend.

”It’s really important to give people their flowers while they can smell them,” she said. “I’m glad that ‘Godfather’ is still with us so that he can see and smell his flowers.”

This past weekend at FAMU’s home opener, the Rattlers dedicated the field at Bragg Memorial Stadium after pro football hall of famer Ken Riley, and this spring the Rattler Softball Complex will be renamed after the legendary Veronica Wiggins.

