In the Spotlight: Cauzican Foster Dogs features two pups up for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cauzican Foster Dogs stopped by the studio to feature two black mouth cur’s that are looking for their forever home.

One boy and one girl getting comfy on WCTV’s couch during the Good Morning Show. The two pups come from a litter of five.

Cauzican holds an adoption event every Saturday at the PetSmart on Apalachee Pkwy from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m..

You can visit Cauzican’s Facebook at this link for more information.

