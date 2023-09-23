Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee man arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping

Arrested and charged for kidnap and aggravated assualt.
Arrested and charged for kidnap and aggravated assualt.(LCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County man was arrested Tuesday and accused of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon LCSO’s arrival at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in reference to an allegation of battery and false imprisonment, the victim told the deputies that he had a fight with 40-year-old Aron Fruaenthal that day.

The victim said that after the fight, Fruaenthal zip-tied him, took him out of his home and held him against his will for several hours in a car, according to the press release.

The victim was eventually left at a business near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway.

During the investigation, deputies located Fruaenthal’s car at a business near Blountstown Highway and Silver Lake Road.

According to LCSO, detectives found evidence that supported the victim’s statement. Fruaenthal was arrested and charged with kidnap-false imprisonment adult and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Glee looks down as family of the victims read emotional statements to the judge during...
Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for 2020 kidnappings, murders
Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor
A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Evidence, witness lists will give glimpse into Charlie Adelson’s upcoming murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
No charges will be filed in accidental shooting that killed 14-year-old Hurricane Idalia evacuee

Latest News

Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor
A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
A mural outside Time Saver honors innocent bystander Centel Deshazier, 40, who was fatally shot...
UPDATE: Guilty verdict for men accused of killing innocent bystander at Time Saver convenience store
Former FCADV facing charges of theft and fraud after taking money from grants meant to funding...
Former domestic violence organization leaders facing charges for theft, fraud