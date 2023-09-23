Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 55 dogs were removed from her home

April Mclaughlin is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs were removed from her Arizona home. (Source: KPHO)
By David Baker, KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman is under arrest and facing dozens of animal cruelty charges.

KPHO reports that a search at a Chandler-area home ended Friday night with more than 50 dogs being rescued from a reported animal rescue.

Police said they searched the home of April Mclaughlin after receiving information from a veterinary professional regarding the condition of three dogs.

According to officers, they could smell a foul odor when they arrived at the home and requested a hazardous materials team.

“We wanted to ensure there weren’t hazardous fumes occurring at the residence with first responders inside a very small home,” said Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke.

Authorities said 55 dogs were taken from Mclaughlin’s home after their investigation into the rescue started on Sept. 8 regarding animal abuse allegations.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody Friday night. She was booked on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Huenneke said the dogs in the house were mostly mixed breeds and special needs dogs.

The rescue in question is called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. Other rescuers have previously made requests to have it investigated.

A Texas rescue reportedly sent a dog named Butters to the Chandler rescue. But when the team saw pictures of the disabled dog looking thin, they went to investigate.

Mclaughlin said the allegations are untrue.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor
Aaron Glee looks down as family of the victims read emotional statements to the judge during...
Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for 2020 kidnappings, murders
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Evidence, witness lists will give glimpse into Charlie Adelson’s upcoming murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
No charges will be filed in accidental shooting that killed 14-year-old Hurricane Idalia evacuee

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Coastal North Carolina hit by flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina and will now trek up the East Coast....
TS Ophelia lashes East Coast
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists