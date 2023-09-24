AP Top 25 Rankings: Florida State falls to No. 5
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State drops one spot from number four to number five in the latest AP top 25 rankings.
The Seminoles drop after surviving an overtime thriller to Clemson on Saturday where they beat the Tigers 31-24 which was their first win since 2014.
Florida State has a bye week this week before they host Virginia Tech on October 7th.
AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. USC
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Alabama
13. LSU
14. Oklahoma
15. North Carolina
16. Washington State
17. Duke
18. Miami
19. Oregon State
20. Ole Miss
21. Tennessee
22. Florida
23. Missouri
24. Kansas
25. Fresno State
