AP Top 25 Rankings: Florida State falls to No. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State drops one spot from number four to number five in the latest AP top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles drop after surviving an overtime thriller to Clemson on Saturday where they beat the Tigers 31-24 which was their first win since 2014.

Florida State has a bye week this week before they host Virginia Tech on October 7th.

AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

