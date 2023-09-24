Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

AP Top 25 Rankings: Florida State falls to No. 5

Seminoles drop one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 rankings.
Seminoles drop one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 rankings.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State drops one spot from number four to number five in the latest AP top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles drop after surviving an overtime thriller to Clemson on Saturday where they beat the Tigers 31-24 which was their first win since 2014.

Florida State has a bye week this week before they host Virginia Tech on October 7th.

AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested and charged for kidnap and aggravated assualt.
Tallahassee man arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping
A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and...
Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Former WCSO Deputy was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.
Wakulla County deputy arrested for lewd, lascivious molestation of a minor
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Florida A&M sneaks out a win over Alabama State
Florida A&M sneaks out a win over Alabama State
FAMU's, Jamari Gassett, celebrates after scoring the second touchdown of the game against...
Florida A&M extends home win streak to 17, tops Alabama State 23-10
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell celebrates with defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) after...
No. 4 Florida State snaps 7-game losing streak against Clemson with 31-24 victory behind Travis
The Bearcats defeated the Gators 35-21
GAME OF THE WEEK: Bainbridge takes down Ware County for first time since 2001